High-risk sex offender now living in Surrey, B.C., RCMP warn
RCMP are warning of a newly released sex offender who is living in Surrey, B.C., and poses a high risk to re-offend.

Anyone who sees Howard Geddes-Skelding exhibiting suspicious behaviour is asked to call 911 or Surrey RCMP. (Submitted by Surrey RCMP)

RCMP have issued a warning about a newly released sex offender who is living in Surrey, B.C., and poses a high risk to reoffend.

Police say Howard Geddes-Skelding, 28, was released Friday from a correctional facility in the Lower Mainland.

He has been convicted of several offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, robbery and possession of a weapon.

Police say Geddes-Skelding is at risk of committing offences against women. He's known to approach women while exposing his penis or masturbating, and then sexually assault them

Geddes-Skelding is under daily house arrest and electronic monitoring, and can only leave his residence with written permission from his bail supervisor.

RCMP say Geddes-Skelding will face "overt checks" and monitoring to ensure he's abiding by his conditions.

"Failure by Howard Geddes-Skelding to comply will result in his immediate arrest," police said in a statement.

Anyone who sees Geddes-Skelding exhibiting suspicious behaviour or breaching his conditions is asked to call 911 or Surrey RCMP.

