18-year-old charged with sexual assault after 2 children allegedly groped in Delta schoolyard

Delta police say an 18 year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault Dec. 20 that allegedly involved two children at a Delta senior secondary school.

The 18 year-old is charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of assault.

Delta police said in an earlier statement that two younger boys were playing on school grounds between 3 and 3:30 p.m. when they say they were approached by the teenager.

Investigators said the children reported the 18-year-old was hanging out in the same area they were in at the school before he allegedly tried to grab them by the arms and then touched them "in a sexual manner."

Officers said they were looking to speak to a group of males who were playing basketball nearby.

Investigators said the suspect cannot be named because of a publication ban.

Police said in a news release the suspect is to have no communications with the victims, is not allowed to go to any public park, swimming area or community centre where persons under the age of 16 are present.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in early February.