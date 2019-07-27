Surrey RCMP ask for help identifying suspect in groping

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a sexual assault case.

Police say the man approached a woman gardening in her front yard in the 6100-block of 138 Street at 9 p.m. on July 16, 2019.

According to police, he pulled up in a white Jaguar sedan and approached her to ask for directions. After speaking briefly, police say, he allegedly groped her, got back into the car and drove away.

The suspect is described as South Asian, approximately 30 years old, of medium build, wearing a grey shirt, black shorts and a head covering.

Anyone with information can call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.