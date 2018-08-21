Victims of date rapist suffered 'long-lasting, emotional scars'

An Abbotsford delivery driver has been sentenced to four years in jail for sexually assaulting three separate women during dates.

Klifford James Kenyon met two of his victims online. All three women said they consented to some sexual activity before being forced into non-consensual sex after repeatedly telling the 28-year-old to stop.

"It is clear to me that these women will have long-lasting, emotional scars as a result of these sexual assaults," said Abbotsford Provincial Court Judge Gregory Brown.

"I was impressed by both their courage to write [victim impact] statements and their strength to try to carry on with their lives."

'A pretty good warning'

Kenyon was sentenced in June but the reasons were only recently posted on the provincial court's website. The charges were not previously publicized.

Two of the sexual assaults occurred in 2015 and the third happened in March of 2017.

Although all three files closed with Kenyon's guilty pleas and sentencing, Abbotsford police Sgt. Judy Bird said potential victims should still take note.

"He's not an outstanding person that we would put some sort of public notification on, but we are saying that if you're a victim of this person, please contact your local police agency," she said.

"This is a pretty good warning for people when they are meeting people that they don't know, that there are precautions that we need to take."

'It's like he cut me'

According to the judgment, Kenyon met the first woman online and invited her to his house on their third date. She told him to stop after experiencing pain during consensual intercourse, but he used his weight to pin her down.

"Mr, Kenyon said, 'a skinny bitch wouldn't handle it, but you'll be fine,'" the judge said.

The second victim was also sexually assaulted on a third date at Kenyon's home. The woman — known as M.T. — said she didn't want sexual intercourse, but Kenyon wouldn't stop.

"M.T. covered her face and cried but Mr. Kenyon still engaged in intercourse," the judgment says. "Eventually she pushed him off."

All three women prepared victim impact statements for Kenyon's Abbotsford Provincial Court sentencing, detailing how they were emotionally and physically traumatized. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Kenyon met the third victim using an online dating service in March 2017. They had consensual sex in her van, but she said no to intercourse when they met again the next day.

"Mr. Kenyon proceeded to choke her and then he engaged in vaginal and anal intercourse," Brown said.

All three women wrote victim impact statements. The first woman said she has developed severe anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The second victim quit her job in a mall, because Kenyon worked there as a delivery person.

"She said, 'It's like he cut me, and then just as it was starting to scab, something would cut it open again," the judge said.

The third woman "spoke of overwhelming emotions and anxiety as well as nightmares." She suffered from flashbacks and triggers, resulting in panic attacks.

'Laundry and tailor talents'

Kenyon has been in pre-trial custody since late March of 2017. He has no criminal record and was given a "glowing letter" from a correctional supervisor.

"Mr. Kenyon is highly regarded for his laundry and tailor talents and he has earned the position of lead hand," Brown said.

"He has acquired skills with a new embroidery machine and most significantly, he follows all the rules and regulations. He is respectful and he has kept himself away from trouble."

A pre-sentence report said Kenyon reported having 100 to 150 sexual partners in his lifetime, but he now claims that number is closer to 30.

He wrote an apology taking responsibility for the sexual assaults and his victims, but Brown said the letter was in "stark contrast" to reports which suggest Kenyon has "minimized his behaviour and shows lack of insight."

A psychiatric services report also referenced a peace bond involving a different woman.

"While I totally agree a peace bond is not a criminal conviction, I am not convinced that a psychologist is to disregard the fact that another woman had reason to fear Mr. Kenyon," Brown said.

Kenyon was given credit for 22.6 months, which leaves him a total sentence of 25.4 months left to serve.

Bird noted that anyone entering into a sexual relationship should be aware that consent can be withdrawn at any time: "And then as soon as that consent is withdrawn, you are committing an offence."

Sexual assault resources