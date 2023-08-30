Man charged in relation to series of sex assaults in 2009-10, Vancouver police say

Police in Vancouver say a man has been charged in relation to four sexual assaults against young women in the city's downtown core between Canada Day 2009 and Christmas Eve 2010.

"They're the kinds of cases that give us the drive to never give up," said Deputy Chief Const. Fiona Wilson at a news conference at Vancouver Police Department headquarters Wednesday.

Police said Arturo Garcia Gorjon, 45, was recently arrested in Regina following new evidence investigators received 14 years after the first crime was committed. The VPD said he has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.

More to come.