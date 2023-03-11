Sewage leaks into Capilano River on Metro Vancouver's North Shore

A sewage leak has been reported in the Capilano River, which flows in Metro Vancouver's North Shore and feeds one of the region's main drinking water sources.

The leak was first reported Friday by the Squamish First Nation, whose territories encompass much of the North Shore and Vancouver itself.

In a tweet, the nation said a leak had been detected near Fullerton Avenue in West Vancouver, and advised the public to stay clear of water in the area — whether it be fishing, swimming or bathing.

The provincial environment ministry subsequently said the exact location of the leak was still being determined, and they were responding to the incident.

"Ministry staff have taken samples to assist in determining potential impacts," a spokesperson said in an email.

"Environmental Response officers were on site earlier [Saturday] along with representatives from District of North Vancouver and Coastal Health Authority."

It's unclear how long and how much sewage has been leaking into the water.

Metro Vancouver, which manages the region's water supply, deferred to the Environment Ministry when approached for an interview, as did the District of North Vancouver.

The Capilano River flows through the Coast Mountains in Metro Vancouver, and feeds the Capilano Reservoir at the Cleveland Dam — one of three reservoirs that provide drinking water to the Metro Vancouver region.

Fullerton Avenue is near the terminus of the river, where it empties into the Burrard Inlet near Stanley Park.

The river also contains a large salmon hatchery, run by Fisheries and Oceans Canada. A representative of the hatchery said in an email that the leak had been reported to the department's fish and fish habitat protection program.