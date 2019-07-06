Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for southeast B.C.

Environment Canada has placed much of southeast B.C. under severe thunderstorm watch.

The notice is in effect for Boundary, East Kootenay, Elk Valley, Kootenay Lake, the Okanagan Valley and the South Thompson.

According to a statement posted on Environment Canada's website, the thunderstorms may produce heavy rains, hail and strong wind gusts.

"Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the statement reads in part.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"