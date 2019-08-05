Heat warnings and severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Peace River area of B.C., and heat warnings for two other parts of the province.

The thunderstorm is expected to bring large hail and heavy rain to the north and south Peace River.

"Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops," said a statement from Environment Canada.

People in those areas are advised to stay indoors when a thunderstorm strikes.

High temperatures prompted a warning in the Fraser Canyon between Lillooet and Lytton, where the heat is expected to last until at least Wednesday.

Highs to 36 C

"A thermal ridge will remain over the B.C. Interior for the next several days resulting in temperatures reaching 36 degrees Celsius," said Environment Canada.

Inland sections of the North and Central Coast are also under heat warnings, with temperatures expected to reach 28 C.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperatures or humidity pose an elevated risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Environment Canada is asking people in the affected areas to check on older family members, friends and neighbours to make sure they are cool and are drinking water.

Symptoms of heat illness include: