Series of severe overdoses in Nelson prompts Interior Health warning about 'toxic drugs'

Interior Health has issued a warning over "toxic drugs" in Nelson, B.C., after a series of overdoses on Sunday.

The health agency did not say how many people suffered overdoses, but said their outcomes were "severe."

No specific drugs or substance has been identified. The warning is in effect until Feb. 23.

Drug users are advised to use drugs at an overdose prevention or supervised consumption site, to carry naloxone and not to use drugs alone.