4-day school week coming for some Kootenay kids

Who wouldn't love an extra day off during the week?

Students at Seven Summits Centre for Learning in Rossland, B.C., are getting exactly that this school year.

The not-for-profit education centre, which teaches kids in Grades 8-12, will no longer hold classes on Fridays, opting instead to give students a free day to pursue extracurricular activities.

Ann Quarterman, operations manager at the centre, told Radio West guest host Josh Pagé the staff did a trial run last year with students in Grades 10-12 and it was so successful they are now implementing it across all grades.

Quarterman said the free day gave students time to catch up or do extra school work, volunteer, or travel and train for athletic pursuits.

The school is open Fridays if students want to work in the building and Quarterman said last year students would occasionally come in to study.

Time management practice

But for the most part, the kids took the day to pursue other passions.

"They really seem to enjoy that Friday off," said Quarterman, who added the flexibility helps students prepare for post-secondary education, where they will be responsible for their own time management.

Students attend class from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Seven Summits, but to balance "Free Fridays," two extra blocks of instruction have been added daily, one before school and one after, that are optional for most students but will be mandatory for those behind in their course work.

Classes at Seven Summits are taught by fully certified teachers who teach a full range of core and elective courses designed using the provincial curriculum.