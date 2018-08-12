Seth Rogen voicers take toll on some transit users

Two weeks into the Seth Rogen transit announcements, TransLink says it has received mostly positive feedback but not everyone is enjoying the ride.



Some transit users have taken to social media to air their annoyance with the overuse of the announcements on buses.

God... the Seth Rogen messages on the Translink Bus Service started <a href="https://t.co/swHcKhWkZb">pic.twitter.com/swHcKhWkZb</a> —@denisecptroy



Recent UBC graduate Olamide Olaniyan said he first heard the announcement on the 25 bus route on Aug. 7.

Olaniyan said it was being used "repeatedly on a loop," to encourage passengers to move to the back of the bus.

While Olaniyan is a Rogen fan, he said the repetition makes an already "frustrating, excruciating," commute more difficult.

"It's Seth Rogen, his charming laughter that goes to your soul, but now it's being used against you, kind of like a punishment."

Feedback mostly positive

Public feedback on the announcements has been around 95 per cent positive, says TransLink social media manager, Robert Willis.

Willis pointed to a recent disruption in the Canada Line service during which many commuters tweeted that Rogen's announcements improved their experience.

Feels when I hear <a href="https://twitter.com/Sethrogen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sethrogen</a> talk about proper <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/transit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#transit</a> etiquette on my morning commute. Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/TransLink?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TransLink</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/stephanie_ip?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stephanie_ip</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouverthings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouverthings</a> <a href="https://t.co/7rWjmcLeBo">pic.twitter.com/7rWjmcLeBo</a> —@aaronmdrobinson

He said use of the bus announcements is at the driver's discretion.

Commuters on SkyTrain should hear the announcements less frequently on an average trip, he said.

TransLink is planning to roll out fresh Rogen announcements every few weeks until the end of October 2018.

