You can blame — or thank — Twitter for this one, depending on how much you love Seth Rogen's trademark chuckle.

The Vancouver-born actor will soon be the new "guest voice" of the city's transit system, after Morgan Freeman lost the job over sexual misconduct allegations.

TransLink made the announcement with a cheeky video Thursday morning featuring the stoner-comedy king.

I’M GONNA BE THE VOICE ON PUBLIC TRANSIT IN MY HOMETOWN OF VANCOUVER. <a href="https://t.co/JduvqtqU3o">pic.twitter.com/JduvqtqU3o</a> —@Sethrogen

"Hey Vancouver, it's Seth. Here's a tip to make your transit ride even more awesome," says Rogen in the video.

"I know your bag is probably very nice and you care deeply for it, but that doesn't mean it needs its own seat."

'Yo ... hit me up'

The story begins in May, when Translink had to do an abrupt about-face on its plan to use 'Voice of God' Morgan Freeman on transit, as part of a VISA partnership.

A day after the Freeman ads were announced, they were cancelled, following accusations of sexual harassment against the 80-year-old actor.

Cue the speculation floated by fans.on Twitter about who would replace him, with Canadians from William Shatner to Will Arnet to Kitsilano-born Ryan Reynolds

And, of course, Rogen himself, whose jolly laugh and Superbad comedy chops were honed at Point Grey Secondary on Vancouver's west side.

"Yo, if they need a replacement now let me know," tweeted Rogen, 36, in reply Vancouver Sun reporter Stephanie Ip's suggestion.

Yo if they need a replacement now let me know. —@Sethrogen

TransLink jumped in, the actor responded, and today it's confirmed he's "coming soon."

Rogen, 36, said he's 'thrilled' to be featured on the public transit system he grew up using, and likes to highlight Canadian culture in his Hollywood work. (TransLink)

Homegrown actor

Rogen himself isn't available to comment today beyond the video and his all-caps tweet, but TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond was happy to.

"He's been terrific to work with," Desmond told regional mayors Thursday, who could be heard chuckling at the news during their monthly meeting.

"It's great to have a homegrown actor speaking well of our transit system."

Desmond says TransLink has recorded "multiple messages" with Rogen that will show up in the system, in addition to the promotional video.

It's not clear when they'll begin, but it seems like they'll include tips to be nice on transit.

"Get those feet off the seat," said Rogen in a sample announcement from the video.

"My om might be sitting there one day. Come on!"

Rogen, who splits his time between California and downtown Vancouver, said he grew up using public transit and still takes it when he's in town — including the Canada Line to the Richmond night market.

"I was thrilled," said Rogen about the gig.

"I am honestly always looking for ways to participate in Canadian culture."

