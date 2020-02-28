Skip to Main Content
Serving happiness and a great meal at Vancouver Buddhist Temple's annual fundraiser
Yvonne Nakano and Trish Keizer grew up in the Vancouver Buddhist Temple. It's the oldest in Canada and still serves food from the ancient traditions. Their annual fundraiser runs Sunday.

Volunteers spend days making the food sold at the temple's annual fundraiser. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Followers of Shinto Buddhism live a life focused on appreciation and gratitude.

Food is one way they express it and it's how the Vancouver Buddhist Temple draws a crowd for its annual fundraiser.

The event helps maintain the 116 year old temple located in Vancouver's Japantown on the Downtown Eastside. According to its website it is the oldest Jodo Shinshu Buddhist temple in Canada established in 1904 with first wave of Japanese immigrants.

Trish Keizer and Yvonne Nanako's grandparents were founding members.

They now volunteer their time and help organize the fundraiser.

Trish Keizer and Yvonne Nakano now help prep food in temple they grew up in. 6:03

It takes three days to make the manju dessert, sushi rolls and soup on offer.

Vancouver Buddhist Temple's Japanese Food Fair takes place March 1 from noon  to 2 p.m. at 220 Jackson Avenue. 

 

 

