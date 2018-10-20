Skip to Main Content
Service resumes on Expo Line after major SkyTrain delays due to track problems

Translink says service has resumed on the Expo line following a track issue in New Westminster Saturday morning that caused major delays

Bus bridge still available as crowding eases to normal levels

CBC News
Passengers experienced 20 minute delays on the Expo Line Saturday morning as TransLink dealt with a track issue near 22nd Street Station. (CBC)

Translink says service has resumed on the Expo line following a problem with its track in New Westminster Saturday morning that caused major delays.

Passengers heading to the 22nd Street Station in New Westminster experienced up to 20 minute delays.

Buses were made available at all SkyTrain stations between Columbia in New Westminster and Metrotown in Burnaby to move passengers to working stations, TransLink said in a statement.

The bus bridge connecting Columbia and Metrotown stations will still be available until crowding returns to normal levels.

To contact TransLink's customer information desk call 604-953-3333.

In the event of future delays, riders can look up alternative routes on TransLinks online trip planning tool.

