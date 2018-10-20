Translink says service has resumed on the Expo line following a problem with its track in New Westminster Saturday morning that caused major delays.

Passengers heading to the 22nd Street Station in New Westminster experienced up to 20 minute delays.

Buses were made available at all SkyTrain stations between Columbia in New Westminster and Metrotown in Burnaby to move passengers to working stations, TransLink said in a statement.

The bus bridge connecting Columbia and Metrotown stations will still be available until crowding returns to normal levels.

To contact TransLink's customer information desk call 604-953-3333.

In the event of future delays, riders can look up alternative routes on TransLinks online trip planning tool.

There is a Bus Bridge on the Expo Line from Metrotown Station to Columbia Station and Shuttle train between Royal Oak & Columbia Station due to track issue.^kv —@TransLink

