Service outage fixed after nearly 3 days, says Vancity

Vancity says it has fixed issues with its banking system that caused an outage lasting nearly three days during which members were unable to see their account balances or complete online transactions, including paying bills.

"We have fixed the issues with our banking system and are now beginning to bring the various elements back online," the credit union stated in a release.

[3:15 PM PT] We have fixed the issues with our banking system and are now beginning to bring the various elements back online. We will be doing so gradually throughout the afternoon. For more details check here: <a href="https://t.co/rXneFNtUU1">https://t.co/rXneFNtUU1</a> —@Vancity

Although the issues have been fixed, Vancity says it will take more time Saturday to get all its services back online.

During the outage, ATMs, debit cards, mobile tap and Vancity credit cards were still working for most members.

Wait to bank

Vancity is asking members who have non-urgent banking needs to wait until the credit union posts a message that the system is completely back online before they use the online service.

It also says that members may notice that some transanctions they completed since the outage began at midnight Oct. 3, may not appear, but will show up eventually.

Tamara Vrooman, the president and CEO of Vancity, said the service outage that hit the credit union was not related to a security breach.

Vancity has over 525,000 members in British Columbia.

Long weekend extended hours

Vancity extended its branch hours into the weekend to help members work around the outage.

Branches are open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT on Oct. 6-8.

The member services centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those dates.

Cause not found

Vancity has not yet said what caused the problem, but apologized for the outage.

"To all our members, we again sincerely apologize for the major inconvenience this outage has caused," it said in the release.

"You have our assurance that we will make it right, and that we will make you whole for any penalties or service charges you've incurred."