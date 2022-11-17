Serious vehicle collision in Surrey kills 1 person

Mounties in Surrey say one person has died after a serious collision Wednesday evening.

In a statement, RCMP said they were called to the two-vehicle crash on King George Boulevard, near the Serpentine Fen natural area, just before 7 p.m.

One person died at the scene.

Police offered no immediate details about the victim, the types of vehicles involved, possible causes or whether other people were injured.

They said traffic will be affected for "an undetermined amount of time" as the crash is being investigated. All southbound traffic in the area is being diverted at Highway 10 and northbound traffic at 44 Avenue.

People are asked to avoid the area.

They added the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service — a regional RCMP team that forensically reconstructs crashes that seriously injure or kill people — is investigating, as is Surrey RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team.

Officers are asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam video to speak with them.