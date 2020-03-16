Skip to Main Content
Serious collision closes Delta intersection
British Columbia

Serious collision closes Delta intersection

Intersection at 56th Street and 16 Avenue in all directions until further notice. 

Intersection at 56th Street and 16 Avenue in all directions until further notice

CBC News ·
A serious vehicle collision has closed a Tsawwassen intersection. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

A serious collision in Tsawwassen has closed the intersection at 56 Street and 16 Avenue in all directions until further notice. 

According to Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord, an air ambulance transported one person from the scene.

More to come. 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories