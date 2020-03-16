Serious collision closes Delta intersection

A serious collision in Tsawwassen has closed the intersection at 56 Street and 16 Avenue in all directions until further notice.

According to Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord, an air ambulance transported one person from the scene.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/deltapolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@deltapolice</a> are off at a serious collision in Tsawwassen on 56street and 16 Avenue. The intersection is closed in all directions until further notice. Take alternative routes <a href="https://t.co/efydSyMFOE">pic.twitter.com/efydSyMFOE</a> —@ChiefNeilDubord

