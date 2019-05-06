Series of short-term rental scams prompts warning from Victoria police
38-year-old Brandon Wildman is wanted on several warrants
Victoria police are searching for a man who is believed to have used at least a dozen aliases in a string of short-term rental scams.
Brandon Wildman, 38, is a person of interest in several rental fraud investigations and has several warrants out for his arrest in the Victoria area, where it's believed he has been carrying out the scams.
Police said Wildman has been renting short-term accommodations from legitimate owners, then posing as the property owner to lure other tenants into handing over damage deposits. All of the victims were unaware of the scam until it was too late.
He is also a person of interest in several investigations where short-term rental properties were damaged and items stolen.
Police said Wildman has changed his appearance many times, including shaving his head and sporting a moustache or beard.
Goes by different names
Wildman has been known to use different aliases, some of which are listed below:
- Hayden Davidon
- Brandon Lee
- David Howden
- Thomas Sommerville
- James Chu
- Chris Terrence
- James Hauden
- Christopher Townsend
- Bruno Deckland
- Eugene Tolbert
- Chris Terance
- Daryl Kingsman
Victoria police are cautioning anyone who plans to rent out properties short-term to take steps to protect themselves. Always meet face-to-face with potential tenants, and lock up valuables before renting out a home.
Police are also asking anyone with information about Brandon Wildman to call 9-1-1 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
