Another long-term care resident dies of COVID-19 in B.C. as 89 new cases confirmed
There are 1,175 active cases of the novel coronavirus; 34 are in hospital, including 11 in intensive care
Another 89 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C., and one more resident of a long-term care home has died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, health officials announced Thursday.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said a total of 6,041 in B.C. have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 1,175 cases that are still active.
As of Thursday, there were 34 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 11 in intensive care.
New modelling presented Thursday confirms a "substantial increase" in the number of new cases confirmed in B.C., Henry said. At the same time, testing rates have gone up.
The modelling also shows that a spike in infections in younger people has driven down the median age of those who have fallen sick from COVID-19 to 41 years of age.
The latest update comes as parents and families across the province are preparing to send students back to school.
Education Minister Rob Fleming said Thursday that the $242 million in federal funding earmarked for reopening B.C. schools will be given to school districts to spend based on their needs over the coming months.
