B.C. health officials provide COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

B.C. health officials will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday, updating the latest COVID-19 numbers as hospitalizations in the province continue on an upward trend.

On Wednesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said 37 patients are being treated in hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus,13 of whom are in intensive care.

The number of hospitalizations is the highest since May 27.

An additional 100 new cases of COVID-19 were also announced on Wednesday, as the total number of active cases of infection from the disease rose to 1,378.

The latest numbers include two new outbreaks in the health-care system at the Royal Arch Masonic Home in Vancouver and the Milieu Children and Family Services Society community living facility in Surrey. There are now active outbreaks in 12 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and in three acute care units of hospitals.