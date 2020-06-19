They've been married for 65 years. COVID-19 is keeping them apart.

Hanna Ritthaler turned 88 on Friday, but she wasn't able to celebrate her birthday with Karl, her husband of 65 years.

The couple are living in separate care homes one hour apart in B.C.'s Kootenay region, and they can't reunite because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Their daughter, Loraine Comfort, says both her parents are nearing the ends of their lives and that her family is desperate to transfer Karl to the long-term care facility where his wife lives.

But she says neither facility will allow it unless approved by B.C.'s Ministry of Health.

Their plight highlights the challenges that B.C. families face with COVID-19 restrictions clamping down access to long-term care homes.

"It's very difficult," Comfort said. "I call myself a fixer, but there isn't anything I can do to fix the situation."

Movements restricted

Hanna and Karl's conditions declined in March just before the start of the pandemic.

Hanna, who is partially blind and hard of hearing, landed in assisted living first at Swan Valley Lodge in Creston, B.C. But there was no more room when the family decided that Karl, who suffers from dementia, also needed care.

The family placed him instead at Joseph Creek Village in Cranbrook, B.C., believing the two would soon be reunited.

In late March, however, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered long-term care homes to reduce movement of residents within and between facilities. Only essential visits are allowed and workers are now restricted to a single site, too.

Comfort said a spot has since opened for Karl at Swan Valley. She has tried to arrange an ambulance to transfer him there, but neither facility has agreed to it yet.

Neither facility has a confirmed case, she said. As of Thursday, Interior Health had one active case of COVID-19.

"If they're transported by ambulance, there shouldn't be that much of a risk involved," she said, noting both her parents could be tested after the transfer.

'Every day seems like a month'

Interior Health has posted guidelines for transferring residents between facilities.

In a statement, the health authority said it's aware of the situation and recognizes how difficult it is for the family.

"We are working to safely reunite this couple as quickly as possible," the statement read.

But Comfort said there's no definitive time frame.

"To my mom, every day seems like a month or so and there is no light at the end of tunnel," she said.

Hanna and Karl are still able to speak by phone thanks to the help of care workers. But the calls are emotionally taxing, Comfort said.

"They're exceptionally depressed," she said. "They talk to each other and both of them are crying."

Comfort said COVID-19 restrictions meant she couldn't send her mother flowers for her birthday.

Instead, Comfort called her mother that day, reassuring her that she would eventually be reunited with her husband.