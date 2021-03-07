What B.C. seniors need to know about booking vaccine appointments starting Monday

Starting Monday, health authorities across British Columbia will start booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments for seniors not living in care homes.

People are being asked to phone their health authority to book appointments, starting at 7 a.m. on March 8.

On Sunday, B.C.'s health authorities released further details on when seniors should call, in a bid to avoid call centres being overwhelmed.

Here's what you need to know about booking your vaccine appointment.

When should I call?

Seniors are being asked to phone during the following weeks, based on their age:

For the week of March 8: seniors born in 1931 or earlier (aged 90 and above) or Indigenous seniors born in 1956 or earlier (aged 65 and above).

seniors born in 1931 or earlier (aged 90 and above) or Indigenous seniors born in 1956 or earlier (aged 65 and above). For the week of March 15: seniors born in 1936 or earlier (aged 85 and above).

seniors born in 1936 or earlier (aged 85 and above). For the week of March 22: seniors born in 1941 or earlier (aged 80 and above).

Once someone becomes eligible they are able to book at any time — meaning no one will miss their window for booking an appointment.

The first day appointments are available is March 15.

Are there any exceptions?

There are some exceptions for remote communities.

In Vancouver Coastal Health, seniors born in 1941 or earlier (80 years of age and older) who live on the Sunshine Coast, or in Powell River, Whistler, Squamish and Pemberton are invited to call as of March 8.

In the Island Health region, approximately 30 smaller and remote communities that don't currently have immunization clinics will be vaccinated as a whole — meaning the whole community will receive the vaccine during a single visit by health authorities to the area.

In Northern Health, the phone booking system will open to seniors aged 80 and above in certain communities on March 10.

The communities are Burns Lake, Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Dease Lake, Fort St. James, Fort St. John, Fraser Lake, Hazelton, Houston, Hudson's Hope, Kitimat, Mackenzie, Masset-Haida Gwaii, McBride, Prince George, Prince Rupert, Quesnel, Smithers, Stewart, Terrace, Tumbler Ridge, Valemount, Vanderhoof, and the Village of Queen Charlotte.

In Fort Nelson, seniors 60 and above will be able to register by March 10.

What information will I need to provide?

People phoning to book their appointment will be asked to provide their first and last name, date of birth, postal code and personal health number, which can be found on the back of a B.C. driver's licence, B.C. Services Card or CareCard.

If you do not have a personal health number, you can still receive the vaccine.

What will happen during the phone call?

If you're phoning for yourself, the phone agent will verify your age and ask for your personal information. You'll then select an appointment time slot at a clinic close to your home.

If you provide contact information, you'll receive a confirmation message by email or text.

If you're phoning on behalf of someone else, the phone agent will verify who you are calling for and ask you to provide their age and personal information before proceeding.

Which vaccine will I receive?

Seniors during this phase of the vaccine rollout will receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

How can I prepare for the appointment?

The province recommends arriving a few minutes early for your appointment and wearing a short-sleeved shirt and a mask.

All clinics are wheelchair accessible, and you are allowed to bring one person for support.

What will happen at the appointment?

At the appointment you'll be asked to complete a check-in process and then receive your vaccine dose.

You'll then be asked wait in an observation area for about 15 minutes. The whole appointment will likely last 30 to 60 minutes.