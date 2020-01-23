Baby, it's cold inside: Seniors centre struggles to heat building, stay open

The Schubert Centre in downtown Vernon, B.C., offers activities for its 900 members that range from singalongs to economical hot meals.

But the popular seniors activity centre might be forced to close its doors because of looming debt and a lack of funds to replace a broken-down furnace. Space heaters are being used to warm some rooms in the building.

"Our furnace has had the biscuit, I'm afraid. It's 36 years old," Diane Weaver, president of the Schubert Centre Society board, said Tuesday.

"Unfortunately we have no contingency plan to replace it."

$290K in debt

Weaver said the society can't borrow the $180,000 they have been quoted for a new heating system because the society is already struggling to service $290,000 that has been racked up in debt.

To try and raise the money they're holding a "furnace fundraiser" on Jan. 24 featuring dinner, live music and a comedian/ventriloquist performance.

Weaver, who has been in her role for just a couple of months, said she can't comment on how the organization's debt climbed to its current level.

The centre, which opened in 1984, already brings in money as a venue for weddings and other events.

Weaver said the non-profit centre society hopes to boost that revenue by applying for government grants, seeking donations and making small increases to fees for programs and new services.

Large increases in prices for the seniors who rely on the place for meals and social events aren't possible because many are living on low incomes, she said.

"We've got a new manager who has a background in event planning," Weaver said. "She's got lots of ideas."

'Chip away at that debt'

If they are successful, Weaver said, "we'll just slowly chip away at that debt."

If not, she said the organization will have no option but to close its doors.

The loss of the centre that she calls "a home away from home for seniors" is an outcome no one wants, Weaver said.

"This is this is where everybody comes," she said. "This is where I want to come in 10 years or so."

With files from Daybreak South and Blaine Gaffney