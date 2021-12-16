2 seniors rescued from backyard pool after crashing vehicle, police say

An RCMP officer in Surrey, B.C., may want to add lifeguard to his credits after rescuing two people from a vehicle that had crashed into a swimming pool.

Surrey RCMP said the elderly couple were rescued by the police officer after the car they were in wound up crashing through a residential fence Wednesday and into the backyard pool.

In a statement Thursday, police said an officer was called to a home in the 16500 block of Glenwood Crescent by a frantic homeowner who reported the couple were still inside the submerged vehicle.

The officer arrived within minutes, police said, and managed to open the door of the vehicle while it was still underwater and remove the pair.

Both were taken to hospital as a precaution, police said, but thankfully neither have any obvious injuries. Police did not disclose the ages of either.

Preliminary reports into the crash indicate the driver of the vehicle lost control, slammed through a fence and landed in the in-ground pool, police said.

RCMP also said the owners of the property played an important role in helping police.

"We're also incredibly thankful for the citizens who immediately called for emergency services and provided invaluable assistance to police and first responders," said D Watch Front-line Cmdr. Sgt. Brad Essex.

The vehicle was later extracted from the pool.

Anyone that was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.