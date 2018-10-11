Seniors arrested after drug raid in Vancouver's West End
Two seniors and a 41-year-old have been arrested after a drug raid in Vancouver's West End.
Charges expected against suspects in their 40s, 60s and 70s
Two seniors and a 41-year-old have been arrested after a drug raid in Vancouver's West End.
Officers searched an apartment on Harwood Street near Broughton Street on Wednesday night as part of a five-month investigation by the department's drug unit.
Three people were arrested and are expected to be charged with drug-related offences:
- A 41-year-old man
- A 68-year-old man
- A 74-year-old woman
A statement said the investigation targeted a mid-level drug network in the West End.