Seniors arrested after drug raid in Vancouver's West End

Two seniors and a 41-year-old have been arrested after a drug raid in Vancouver's West End.

Charges expected against suspects in their 40s, 60s and 70s

Vancouver police searched an apartment on Harwood Street in Vancouver's West End on Wednesday night, leading to the arrest of three people. (G.P. Mendoza/CBC)

Officers searched an apartment on Harwood Street near Broughton Street on Wednesday night as part of a five-month investigation by the department's drug unit.

Three people were arrested and are expected to be charged with drug-related offences:

  • A 41-year-old man
  • A 68-year-old man
  • A 74-year-old woman

A statement said the investigation targeted a mid-level drug network in the West End.

