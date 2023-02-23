A survey by British Columbia's seniors advocate of people who receive home support has found a decline in satisfaction with the services over the past five years.

Isobel Mackenzie's "We Must Do Better'' report says the number of people who rate their home support as excellent has declined by 30 per cent in the past five years.

She says the report also finds more than 33 per cent of home support clients need extra services, including housekeeping, bathing and meal preparation.

Mackenzie says family members are also less likely to feel home support for loved ones is meeting their needs compared to five years ago.

Home support ranges from bathing and daily personal care, to more complex tasks that include catheter care, oxygen therapy and management of medications.

The survey is the advocate office's second review of home support and heard from more than 6,000 seniors who receive the services.