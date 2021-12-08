Rising number of cases of senior abuse and neglect point to needed changes, says B.C. seniors advocate

A review of reported seniors abuse and neglect cases has found a rising number of cases of violent crime, physical abuse and financial abuse among the seniors' population over the past five years, according to a new report from the British Columbia Office of the Seniors Advocate.

The report also said that while one in four British Columbians said they witnessed senior abuse or neglect in 2020, fewer than half reported it, often due to confusion about who to call.

Forms of seniors' abuse and neglect run the gamut from obvious instances of violence and theft, to more subtle forms such as psychological abuse and control, abuse of positions of trust and abuse of legal instruments like power of attorney.

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie said risk factors such as poverty and isolation and a growing population of seniors are driving the troubling trend.

"While the conversation about the health, safety and well-being of seniors has been dominated by COVID-19 over the past two years, we need to remember there are issues that existed prior to, and will remain long after, the current pandemic recedes," said Mackenzie.

The report found a:

49 per cent increase in reports of abuse, neglect and self-neglect to designated agencies.

69 per cent increase in reports of violent crime to the RCMP.

87 per cent increase in reports of physical abuse.

49 per cent increase in cases of financial abuse reported to Vancouver police.

30 per cent increase in reports of abuse to B.C. 211.

Five per cent increase in reports to the seniors abuse and information line.

Mackenzie said a fragmented and incomplete reporting system involving multiple agencies is likely leading to the under-reporting and many cases falling through the cracks.

"There's a confusing number of places a person can call and none of them are well known. There's no formal mechanism for these agencies to talk to each other or track data," she said.

Recommendations include organizing the existing system into a cohesive, single point of contact with a single phone number to report issues of concern.

Additionally, the report says provincially standardized policies and front-line training are needed, along with a provincewide public awareness campaign.

"We need to communicate to the public what to look for and what to do, '' said Mackenzie. "We know if we give the public the right information and the right tools they will do the right thing."