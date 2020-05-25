Senior missing for 9 days found dead in Delta

Police in Delta say the search for a missing senior has ended in tragedy.

On May 15, 88-year-old Jarnail Sanghera of North Delta was reported missing. He was last seen leaving his family residence near Nordell Way and 116th Avenue in North Delta.

Police said Sanghera had dementia and diabetes, which was treated through medication.

Investigators were able to find video footage of Sanghera walking and received several tips from people about him.

On May 19th, police and members of Sanghera's family held a news conference to review the extensive efforts made to find the missing man and to ask for more help in finding him.

The family of Jarnail Sanghera made several appeals to the public for help in locating the missing man. (Delta Police)

On Sunday Delta Police said in a tweet that officers were called to a wooded area off Swenson and Nordell Way where they found the body of Sanghera.

Officers remain at the scene and say that Saghera's family has been notified of his death.

Police did not say what the circumstances of Sanghera's death were but that more information would be available on Monday.