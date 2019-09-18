Senior struck by car and killed while crossing street in Richmond, B.C.

Richmond RCMP are investigating after a senior was struck by a car and killed Monday while crossing a street in Richmond, B.C.

Police say a man in his 80s was struck while crossing the street just after 8 p.m. PT in the 8600 block of No. 3 Road.

The driver stayed on scene and co-operated with police.

Few other details have been released.

The road borders residential homes and has four lanes of traffic. It's not clear whether the senior was crossing in a marked crosswalk.

Richmond RCMP's criminal collision investigation team has taken over the case.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact Const. Sharoom quoting file number 2019-30705.

They're also asking drivers who may have been in the area to review their dashcam footage.