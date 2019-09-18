Skip to Main Content
Senior struck by car and killed while crossing street in Richmond, B.C.
Senior struck by car and killed while crossing street in Richmond, B.C.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and co-operated with officers

Police say a man in his 80s was struck by a car and killed while crossing the street in the 8600 block of No. 3 Road in Richmond, B.C. (Google Street View)

Richmond RCMP are investigating after a senior was struck by a car and killed Monday while crossing a street in Richmond, B.C.

Police say a man in his 80s was struck while crossing the street just after 8 p.m. PT in the 8600 block of No. 3 Road.

The driver stayed on scene and co-operated with police.

Few other details have been released.

The road borders residential homes and has four lanes of traffic. It's not clear whether the senior was crossing in a marked crosswalk.

Richmond RCMP's criminal collision investigation team has taken over the case.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact Const. Sharoom quoting file number 2019-30705.

They're also asking drivers who may have been in the area to review their dashcam footage.

