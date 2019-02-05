Senior killed by truck while crossing street in East Vancouver

A woman in her 70s has died after she was struck by a pickup truck while walking across East Hastings Street in Vancouver.

The pedestrian was crossing at the Commercial Drive intersection at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday when the red truck hit her, according to Vancouver police. The 50-year-old Vancouver man who was driving remained at the scene and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

Police say the driver was headed south on Commercial and collided with the woman when he tried to turn east on to Hastings.

Investigators are asking anyone with a dashboard camera who was driving in the area at the time of the crash to call police at 604-717-3012.

This is the second pedestrian to be killed by a vehicle in Vancouver so far this year.