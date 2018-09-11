90-minute round-trip commute leads to calls for extra bus at growing Surrey school
School district turned down 50 students within 4.8-km limit who applied to ride bus due to increased demand
A spike in enrolment at a Surrey, B.C., school is hindering some students from getting to class in the first place.
About 50 students at Semiahmoo Secondary School were told on the first day back in class that they can't ride the school bus this year because they don't meet the conditions for a guaranteed spot.
Karen Ryder's two kids just started grades nine and 10 and have taken the school bus for two years.
But they were turned down this year because they live 4.3 kilometres walking distance from the school. The Surrey School District guarantees a spot to students who live more than 4.8 kilometres walking distance away.
The policy isn't new — and is common among other school districts — but the fact that it's being enforced due to increased demand has caught parents off guard.
"This policy may have made sense when there weren't that many people living in this area," Ryder said. "But this district — the catchment for the school — is very large and we're on the end of it."
"The policy needs to change."
Safety concerns
Growing class sizes in B.C. have put a strain on students with special needs and forced school districts to scramble to hire more teachers.
Now, parents of students at Semiahmoo Secondary want the school district to add another bus.
Charmaine Dozzi said her 12-year-old daughter has to spend more than an hour-and-a-half getting to and from school each day. Her daughter walks 12 minutes to the nearest bus stop, rides the bus for 25 minutes and spends another 12 minutes walking to school.
Dozzi said she's concerned about missing sidewalks, traffic and poorly lit streets when her daughter has to stay late after school.
Kate Pulter, another student at Semiahmoo Secondary, echoed that concern.
"It gets dark really fast. And it doesn't feel very safe all the time," she said.
The change is hitting parents' wallets, too. Ryder said she paid $45 per month for her two kids to ride the school bus. She nows pays $108 per month for two youth Compass cards.
District considering extra bus
The Surrey School District said it will consider an extra bus — which can hold 52 students each — once it firms up enrolment numbers in the coming weeks.
About 1,700 students are enrolled at Semiahmoo this year, a small bump from the 1,670 students enrolled last year.
But a spike in Grade 8 enrolment — 40 more students than last year — has put pressure on the bus service, since new students are likeliest to seek transportation, said spokesperson Doug Strachan.
"There was a blip for sure this year," he said. "That's created a little bit more of a complication for us."
Strachan said 38 students on the bus this year are within the walking limit, but they're farthest away from the school.
An extra bus would cost the district $40,000, Strachan said.
"If a parent wants to make the case that there's a need for safety reasons to have the walk limit set aside in favour of bus service, we can look at that," he said.
With files from Tina Lovgreen
