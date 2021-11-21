The driver of a semi-trailer is dead after the vehicle collided with a bus along Highway 16 west of McBride, B.C., near the Alberta border, police say. Thirteen other people were sent to hospital with injuries.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says calls were made to 911 around 1:20 p.m. PT for a multi-vehicle incident north of McBride near the Goat River Bridge along Highway 16, which is about 800 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. The crash site is well outside the area that has recently been affected by mudslides and flooding.

Police said firefighters also rushed to the scene after both vehicles were reportedly engulfed in flames.

Social media posts from the scene appear to show a vehicle on fire on the snowy roadway.

Sheldon Buis<br>157upmont9hmge52 ·<br>Hwy 16 shut down north of McBride at Goat ish area. <a href="https://t.co/YAQMN0UmLL">pic.twitter.com/YAQMN0UmLL</a> —@Rodeshow1

RCMP said the driver of the semi-trailer was found dead at the scene.

Nine bus passengers and the driver of the bus were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Police said the injuries ranged from minor to serious.

Three additional bus passengers were taken to hospital by a bystander.

Police and BCEHS said one person of the 13 was airlifted to a larger area hospital for treatment.

Lost control

Investigators said the semi-trailer was travelling eastbound along Highway 16 and lost control. The vehicle struck the bus, which was travelling westbound.

Police remain at the scene and a collision investigators have been called in to assist.

The portion of the highway, about 39 kilometres west of McBride, remains closed in both directions.

DriveBC estimates the roadway will reopen around 2 a.m. Sunday.