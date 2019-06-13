1 dead in fiery collision of semi-trucks near Deltaport

At least one person is dead after two semis crashed into each other in Delta, B.C., on Thursday.

Police said one of the trucks caught fire in the collision and Deltaport Way is shut down in both directions.

"We received a call about the crash at approximately quarter to 10 this morning. And upon arrival, the incident involved two semi vehicles that had crashed into each other and one was engulfed in flames," said police spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

He says the investigation is still in its early stages but an update should be coming later Thursday afternoon.

Access to Deltaport is cut off.

The BC Coroners Service confirms one man died in the crash.

"We are investigating a death involving a male at a location at Deltaport. Our investigation will look to determine who died how, where, when and by what means."

Delta police investigators are still at the scene. No word on the cause or when the roads will reopen.