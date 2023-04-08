Selwyn Romilly, B.C.'s first Black judge, remembered as 'trailblazer' after death at 83

The first Black person appointed to the B.C. provincial court bench, and later the B.C. Supreme Court, has died.

Selwyn Romilly died Friday of cancer at the age of 83, according to his younger brother Mervyn. Several fellow retired justices in the province's courts expressed their sorrow at the loss of a pioneer in the justice system.

"Such sad news," former B.C. Chief Justice Carol Baird Ellan said in a text message to CBC News.

"He paved the way for a lot of people," Mervyn Romilly said in a phone interview Monday. "He was a trailblazer.

"He had a very, very illustrious career ... He was a really nice guy. I've never seen him mad."

Born in Trinidad and Tobago in 1940, Selwyn moved to Canada in 1960, soon followed by two of his other brothers. His brother Valmond later entered the legal profession and became a provincial judge too.

Romilly was appointed to the provincial court in 1974, and in 1995 was named a B.C. Supreme Court justice. He retired in 2015.

In May 2021, Selwyn was wrongly detained and handcuffed in Stanley Park by the Vancouver Police Department, which issued an apology along with the city.

