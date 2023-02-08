B.C. cabinet minister says her cancer has returned, but she's 'confident' she will be fine
Selina Robinson was previously diagnosed with a 'rare form of intestinal cancer' in 2006
B.C.'s minister of post-secondary education says she is undergoing chemotherapy after a scan revealed her cancer had returned.
Selina Robinson told the B.C. legislature that she got the news on Jan. 27.
Robinson, who was replaced as the finance minister last month, says she is "confident" that she will be fine, but it was hard to tell her father and children that she has cancer again.
"Some people might want to start talking about what my future looks like here in this place. I am not going anywhere," Robinson said in her speech.
Robinson has previously shared her 2006 diagnosis of a "rare form of intestinal cancer" in a post on social media.
@SelinaRobinson is one of the toughest people I know. She will face down this challenge as she has always done, with grace and tenacity. Please join me in wishing her well and sending her love and strength. —@Dave_Eby
The member of the legislature for Coquitlam-Maillardville says she's undergoing a "first-line" treatment, with five other treatment options if the current one doesn't work.
During her speech, Robinson urged members of the legislature to join her in the B.C. Cancer Foundation's Tour de Cure cycling fundraiser, saying she is here because of research done to discover additional cancer treatments.