B.C. cabinet minister says her cancer has returned, but she's 'confident' she will be fine

B.C.'s minister of post-secondary education says she is undergoing chemotherapy after a scan revealed her cancer had returned.



Selina Robinson told the B.C. legislature that she got the news on Jan. 27.



Robinson, who was replaced as the finance minister last month, says she is "confident" that she will be fine, but it was hard to tell her father and children that she has cancer again.

"Some people might want to start talking about what my future looks like here in this place. I am not going anywhere," Robinson said in her speech.



Robinson has previously shared her 2006 diagnosis of a "rare form of intestinal cancer" in a post on social media.