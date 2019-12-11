The RCMP are appealing for witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run in Richmond, B.C., to come forward.

Police say they were called at about 6:30 a.m. PT Saturday to the southbound lanes of Highway 99 just north of the Steveston Highway where they found the body of a man in the road.

Mounties say the man had injuries that were consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

The victim has been identified as a man in his early 60s from the Fraser Valley.

The RCMP say they believe the incident happened Saturday between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. PT.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone with dashcam video to come forward. They could include anyone who saw a person walking on or near the highway, or a vehicle stopped in the area.

The RCMP say it appears the man was struck by a large vehicle and the driver may have heard or felt something unusual but continued driving without realizing a person had been struck.