Sedins inducted into B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Henrik and Daniel Sedin, who were the faces of the Vancouver Canucks for the better part of two decades, are being inducted into B.C.'s Sports Hall of Fame.

The twin brothers were in attendance when the announcement was made at B.C. Place on Wednesday morning.

The Sedins, 38, retired at the end of last season after spending their entire 17-year playing career with the Canucks.

They published an open letter at the beginning of their final season, saying they were dedicated to staying with the franchise until the end.

Henrik Sedin wrote they'd had "the best jobs in the world."

The Sedins receive a standing ovation following their last home game at Rogers Arena on April 5. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

The Sedins were selected second and third overall at the 1999 draft, after the Canucks made a series of trades to nab both players.

The brothers would go on become one of the most fearsome duos in the league — with what sometimes seemed like a telepathic ability to find each other with passes.

Daniel (left) and Henrik hold up their jerseys after being selected second and third overall by the Vancouver Canucks at the NHL Entry Draft in Boston in 1999. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Henrik, who played centre wearing 33, holds the Canucks' franchise points record with 240 goals and 840 assists over 1,070 games.

Left-winger Daniel, who wore 22, is Vancouver's all-time leading goal-scorer, with 393 goals and 648 assists in 1,041 games.

The Sedin twins spoke after announcing their decision to retire at the end of the NHL season 7:53

Individually, Henrik won the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top scorer in 2009-10 as well as the Hart Trophy as league MVP.

Daniel took the Art Ross honours the following season, along with the Ted Lindsay Award as the league MVP — voted by players.

Last month, the Canucks announced the twins' numbers would be retired as part of a week-long celebration of their careers. A date for that event has yet to be set.

2019 Induction Class

Other members of the 2019 Induction Class announced on Wednesday morning include:

Athletes:

Emily Brydon — Skiing

Roy Gerela — Football

Kelly McCallum — Rugby

Builder-Coaches:

Darlene Currie — Basketball

Ken Holland — Ice Hockey

Tony Waiters — Soccer

Team: 1968 New Westminster Salmonbellies — Lacrosse

Pioneer: Ralph "Hunk" Henderson – Basketball/Football

Media: Dan Jukich

W.A.C. Bennett Award: Ron Toigo

With files from the Canadian Press