Inside the wilderness shrouding a piece of Vancouver's history

Tucked away and strewn about the banks of the Seymour River in North Vancouver are a network of buildings and tunnels, hidden in plain sight of the public and unexplored for decades.

The network is a remnant of early Vancouver settlements, established in the 1800s and turned into a source for water during the 20th century. However, as technology improved and people moved elsewhere, the buildings and tunnels were abandoned, forgotten and overrun by shrubs and moss.

In Part 2 of CBC Vancouver's new Secret Spaces series, we're exploring an area that was once bustling with activity but now few people actually see.

"People walk through here and they think this is a wilderness space," said Erica Forssman, a watershed education co-ordinator with Metro Vancouver. "It doesn't take too much to open your eyes a little bit and see these spaces that were built up as infrastructure. This was our early city."

WATCH | Forssman gives CBC a tour of the infrastructure that laid the foundation for Vancouver's early settlers.

Metro Vancouver's Erica Forssman gives CBC Vancouver News host Mike Killeen a hands-on history lesson about infrastructure tucked away in the wilderness of North Vancouver. 3:04

Secret Spaces is your ticket inside places you don't normally get to see. Anita Bathe and Mike Killeen take you into places that are off-limits or hidden in Metro Vancouver.