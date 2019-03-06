The right to run: Afghani female Olympian fights stigma with 'Secret Marathon' race in Vancouver
Friba Rezayee struggled to train in her home country where even a 10 minute jog outside is risky
Friba Rezayee, one of Afghanistan's first female Olympians, knows first-hand the struggle of training in a country where women don't have freedom of movement.
"Growing up in Afghanistan, it was very difficult and challenging for me to go outside just for a simple 10 minute run," Rezayee said.
"Sport is [seen as] very, very provocative."
The athlete, who competed in judo in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens, is now pushing to change things for other women who want to train or compete in sports.
No running without permission
In some parts of the world, like Afghanistan, challenging the status quo in sports can come with dangerous consequences.
The Taliban persecute or kill those who don't toe the line.
"It's quite risky because there is a culture of stigma that women don't go outside without the permission of their male family members."
"If a woman runs on the streets, just for a simple jog, she can be harassed or she can be attacked."
Secret marathon races
Rezayee now lives in Vancouver, B.C., and is organizing the local edition of the Secret Marathon three kilometre race this week.
It's part of a larger campaign to raise awareness and support for gender equality that started after Afghanistan's first marathon in 2015, held in secret and attended by both men and woman.
Canadian marathon runner Martin Parnell and filmmaker Kate McKenzie participated in the race and created a documentary called The Secret Marathon, telling the stories of runners they met along the way.
Since then, shorter races have been held around the country to raise awareness about women's freedom in sports.
"This is what women's rights look like: to be able to do whatever she wants to do and to be safe," Rezayee said.
"When you go outside and run — this is women's rights."
Vancouver's Secret Marathon three kilometre race is being held on Wednesday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m..
With files from The Early Edition
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.