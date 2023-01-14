Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·New

Floating sauna built on WWII-era barge coming to Victoria's inner harbour

HAVN is a floating sauna that will be tied up at the pier at Ship Point. It will be built on a Second World War-era marine vessel that is currently being retrofitted at Ogden Point.

HAVN CEO says he hopes the floating spa will bring vibrancy to Ship Point

CBC News ·
A new floating spa is being built on a WWII-era marine vessel. The hull is currently painted black but the company who owns it plans to add vibrant colours.
HAVN, currently under construction at Victoria's Ogden Point, will feature saunas, cold pools and green space.  (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Victoria city council approved a rezoning to allow for a new business in the city's inner harbour that has been generating quite a lot of interest.
     
HAVN is a floating sauna that will be tied up at the pier at Ship Point. It will be built on a Second World War-era marine vessel that is currently being retrofitted at Ogden Point. 

The venue will feature saunas, cold pools and green space. 

"The point of all of this is to creatively build an urban space that people can come and use that isn't a restaurant or a bar or a cafe," HAVN CEO Nick Van Buren said, adding that similar business models have had success in Europe and eastern Canada. 

WATCH | Floating spa coming to Victoria harbour: 

Floating spa coming to Victoria harbour

2 hours ago
Duration 1:50
Victoria city council has approved the creation of a floating spa in Victoria's Inner Harbour, the brainchild of Nick Van Buren who is creating the facility out of an old boat and reclaimed driftwood.

Van Buren estimates a visit to HAVN will cost around $60 to $70, roughly on par with the per-person price of a nice dinner out.

He adds that they plan to offer discounts to members of the LIFE Program, which gives people with low incomes access to recreational programs and services.

He hopes the venue will bring vibrancy to Ship Point. 

Victoria council unanimously approved the project Thursday night, although some speakers voiced opposition during the council meeting.

A sign by the barge says HAVN will offer saunas, cold pools, and green space.
HAVN will offer saunas, cold pools, and green space. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Speaker Bob June said the inner harbour should be maintained as a working harbour and HAVN will take up valuable mooring space. He also said the vessel is "not attractive."

Another speaker, Paul Burke, referred to it as a "monstrosity" that "might be a prop for a movie scene of Mad Max." 

Van Buren says HAVN is not a finished product, and the company plans to add vibrant colours to the vessel's black hull. 

"I'm confident that it's going to be a warm environment and a welcoming esthetic when it's completed," he said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now