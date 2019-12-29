Second person confirmed dead after Christmas Eve assault on Vancouver Island

A second person has died after a Christmas Eve assault in Duncan, B.C.

North Cowichan Duncan RCMP officers responded to a report of an assault near Trunk Road and Canada Avenue just before 11 p.m. PT, Dec. 24.

Upon arrival officers located a man and woman, both of whom were injured. The man was suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a statement by the RCMP.

The man and woman were transferred to a local hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed the woman died in hospital on Saturday.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is also investigating.

In a statement, RCMP say police believe the deaths are an isolated incident and there is no on-going risk to the general public.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been a witness, or have dash-cam or other surveillance video from Dec. 24, between 10 and 11 p.m. in the area of Trunk Road, Canada Avenue and Duncan Street to contact them.

If you have information, contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.