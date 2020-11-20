Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after fatal stabbing in Vancouver

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following a stabbing in Vancouver.

The B.C. Prosecution Service approved the charges against John Huang after an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.

Officers responded to a stabbing near East 57th Avenue and Prince Edward Street on Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. Damien Franklin Leung, 34, was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

"Investigators identified a suspect very early in the investigation," said VPD Const. Tania Visintin.

"Although charges have been approved, homicide detectives are continuing to gather more evidence to present the best package to Crown counsel."

Huang is in custody until his next court appearance.