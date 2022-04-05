Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Murder charge laid after man found dead in Port Coquitlam home

A charge of second-degree murder has been laid following the discovery of a man's body last month in a home in Port Coquitlam.

Sharokh Mirzaei Amir Abadi, 46, is charged with 2nd-degree murder

The charge follows an investigation by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Police and first responders were called for a report of a sudden death at a home in the 3100-block of Coast Meridian Road on March 30 and found the body of a 41-year-old man.

He was identified as Joo "Daniel" Jeon, and his death was determined to be a homicide, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said April 5 in a statement.

Police  say they searched the home, gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses, after which a report was presented to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Forty-six-year-old Sharokh Mirzaei Amir Abadi has now been charged with second-degree murder.

:Police have not indicated whether the victim and the accused knew one another but said the homicide is not connected to gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

