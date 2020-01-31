2nd presumptive case of coronavirus identified in B.C.
A second, presumptive case of the coronavirus has been identified in B.C., according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Diagnosis of Vancouver-area woman still needs confirmation
A Vancouver-area woman in her 50s is believed to have the virus after a preliminary test came back positive Monday night.
The result needs to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
Henry says the woman became ill a few days ago and is in contact with the health authority.
"Vancouver Coastal [Health] is working diligently to get all of the details … around this person," Henry said at a news conference Tuesday.
The woman had been in contact with family visitors from Wuhan.
Vancouver Coastal Health is also following up with the woman's family members.
