2nd presumptive case of coronavirus identified in B.C.

A second, presumptive case of the coronavirus has been identified in B.C., according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

A Vancouver-area woman in her 50s is believed to have the virus after a preliminary test came back positive Monday night.

The result needs to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

Henry says the woman became ill a few days ago and is in contact with the health authority.

"Vancouver Coastal [Health] is working diligently to get all of the details … around this person," Henry said at a news conference Tuesday.

The woman had been in contact with family visitors from Wuhan.

Vancouver Coastal Health is also following up with the woman's family members.