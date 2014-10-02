Sunshine Coast community limits short-term rentals

AirBnBs and other vacation rental suites will be significantly reduced next year in Sechelt, B.C., after the district council voted to limit the number of licences for short-term rentals.

Sechelt is a popular tourism destination on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast. The latest Statistics Canada data, collected in 2021, estimates more than 10,800 people live there full-time.

Mayor Darnelda Siegers said they're trying to balance tourism with the needs of those who live in Sechelt year-round.

"We were hearing loud and clear from the community that we needed to address short-term rentals in the community because they were finding that the fit and feel of their neighbourhoods was being impacted," she told Gloria Macarenko, the host of CBC's On the Coast.

The district will only grant short-term rental licences to 15 operators. Right now, there are approximately 50 — which means most will lose their right to rent out their properties.

The change comes much to the chagrin of Erin Frizzell, a Vancouver resident who owns property in Sechelt.

Frizzell and her family visit the property once a month, but when they aren't there, they open it up to renters.

She said she put all her savings into buying a cottage in Sechelt, a community in which she hopes to live full time, eventually.

"We don't own anything in town. This is it," she said.

"This is our dream to raise our daughter there and to eventually retire on the Sunshine Coast in a community that we love. But for us to be able to do that, we needed to have some rentals in there to offset [the mortgage]."

Mayor Darnelda Siegers said the new rules take into account the impact on tourism while meeting the needs of full-time residents. (Submitted by Jocelyn Hewson)

Frizzell blames partiers in other rental sites for the bad wrap operators have gotten.

Sieger notes that on one block, there are three properties that have been deemed "party houses."

"The community doesn't like that. They don't feel that they can actually live in their community and enjoy their community because they've always got these strangers coming in and out."

Three categories of short-term rentals have been identified, and each will be policed differently. Those who live in a home and rent out a suite won't be limited, and neither will those who are on the property and renting out a carriage house or outbuilding, as long as the homeowner is there.

Secondary residences will be limited.

Siegers said there hasn't been sufficient data to detail whether all 50 short-term rentals are secondary residences.

She said licensing will come up in January, at which time staff will grant licences based on parking, garbage and other requirements but will also seek feedback from neighbours about how their renters have affected the area.

"Everybody says they run a great facility. Who is going to be able to tell us that? It'll be your neighbours."

Sechelt, a small town on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast, is a popular vacation spot. (Google Maps)

Siegers acknowledged the effect this could have on tourism in the area but said the safety and enjoyment of those living there take priority.

"The community spoke out pretty loud and clear that we need to get a handle on this in Sechelt. They don't like what's been going on, and this is our attempt to meet the needs of the greater community."

Frizzell said she hopes the district might reconsider allowing short-term rental operators who are already in the community and acting responsibly and respectfully to be allowed to continue to rent out in a legacy agreement of some kind.

"We want everyone to operate a cottage as responsibly as we do and be a good neighbour and just allow people a chance to come up and visit the area and enjoy that space respectfully."