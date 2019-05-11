Skip to Main Content
Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
British Columbia

Seattle police Det. Patrick Michaud told reporters that gunfire erupted in the Central District neighbourhood about 3 p.m. PT Friday.

2 injured victims, men aged 20 and 46, listed in satisfactory condition

The Associated Press ·
Chang Sunwoo, the owner of Union Teriyaki and Market near the site of the shooting told the Seattle Times that he was inside his shop when he said he heard what sounded like 15 to 20 gun shots. (Bettina Hansen/The Seattle Times via AP)

Authorities say one person was killed and two injured in a shooting in Seattle.

As police were responding to the shooting call, they got word that a vehicle had dropped off gunshot victims at a local hospital.

KOMO reports the hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill, said five people arrived in a vehicle, one dead and two with serious injuries. The two others fled the scene.

The two injured victims, men aged 20 and 46, were taken to a different hospital and were both listed in satisfactory condition.

Police are searching for suspects.

Seattle police investigate a shooting with multiple victims Friday May 10, 2019, in Seattle. The suspects reportedly fled the scene. (Bettina Hansen/The Seattle Times via AP)
