Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Seattle police Det. Patrick Michaud told reporters that gunfire erupted in the Central District neighbourhood about 3 p.m. PT Friday.
2 injured victims, men aged 20 and 46, listed in satisfactory condition
Authorities say one person was killed and two injured in a shooting in Seattle.
Seattle police Det. Patrick Michaud told reporters that gunfire erupted in the Central District neighbourhood about 3 p.m. PT Friday.
As police were responding to the shooting call, they got word that a vehicle had dropped off gunshot victims at a local hospital.
KOMO reports the hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill, said five people arrived in a vehicle, one dead and two with serious injuries. The two others fled the scene.
The two injured victims, men aged 20 and 46, were taken to a different hospital and were both listed in satisfactory condition.
Police are searching for suspects.