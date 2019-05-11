Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Authorities say one person was killed and two injured in a shooting in Seattle.

Seattle police Det. Patrick Michaud told reporters that gunfire erupted in the Central District neighbourhood about 3 p.m. PT Friday.

As police were responding to the shooting call, they got word that a vehicle had dropped off gunshot victims at a local hospital.

KOMO reports the hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill, said five people arrived in a vehicle, one dead and two with serious injuries. The two others fled the scene.

The two injured victims, men aged 20 and 46, were taken to a different hospital and were both listed in satisfactory condition.

Police are searching for suspects.