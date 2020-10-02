Searchers looking for missing man after Cleveland dam tragedy, RCMP say

RCMP say searchers are looking for a missing man believed to have been caught in rushing water from the Cleveland Dam in North Vancouver on Thursday.

Sgt. Peter DeVries with North Shore RCMP confirmed Friday afternoon that the person remains unaccounted for.

"We've now learned that there is a second adult who was swept into the river," he said. "That person has not been found."

On Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. PT one person died when a dam on the Capilano River in North Vancouver opened unexpectedly during maintenance.

Four other people were caught up in the high water levels but were either rescued or managed to swim to shore.

Searchers looked for others until dusk on Thursday. DeVries said that search resumed on Friday at first light, but so far the missing person has not been found.

"It's sad, I really feel for people in this situation," said DeVries. "Words can't express how difficult it is when something so tragic happens … when you don't have answers."

Very intense moment as Sgt Peter Devries and the friends of the missing person meet and speak briefly before the update from North Van RCMP. <a href="https://t.co/aRoVJyn16Q">pic.twitter.com/aRoVJyn16Q</a> —@tinalovgreen

A news release from the RCMP on Friday said other local municipal police forces and North Shore Rescue were helping with the search. The RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team has also been engaged.

Multiple investigations are underway to determine what caused the Cleveland Dam to suddenly release a torrent of water into the Capilano River.

On Friday, Metro Vancouver commissioner Jerry Dobrovolny told reporters there are no structural issues with the North Shore dam, and it's safe to be in the area.

He said some combination of mechanical, computer and personnel problems could be to blame for the tragedy but that it would take time to figure out what happened.