Searchers locate plane that crashed on west coast of Vancouver Island

The wreckage of a plane that crashed this weekend on the west coast of Vancouver Island was located Sunday, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) confirmed to CBC affiliate CHEK News.

JRCC said a plane bound for Tofino, B.C., on Saturday did not arrive at its scheduled time.

A rescue crew was dispatched and located the wreckage through the aircraft's beacon.

They discovered the crash site near Stewardson Inlet, on the west coast of Vancouver Island, on Sunday morning.

RCMP are now in charge of the investigation.

Officials have not yet confirmed the type of plane or how many people were on board at the time of the crash.

