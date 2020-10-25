Search underway for two Lil'wat Nation members missing since Thursday near Pemberton, B.C.

A search is underway for two men from the Lil'wat Nation near Pemberton, B.C., who went missing after heading out to pick mushrooms Thursday morning.

RCMP say the Pemberton Search and Rescue team is coordinating the search, and the military is helping with flights, while the RCMP helicopter conducts searches by air near the community located about 150 kilometres north of Vancouver.

In a Facebook post, the Lil'wat Nation said River Leo and Peter Oleski set out Thursday morning and haven't been heard from since 2 p.m. PT that afternoon.

RCMP and the Pemberton SAR were notified Thursday evening when the two hadn't returned home. A search by community members got underway immediately which extended through Thursday night, but has since been taken over by SAR and RCMP members.

In a social media post, the Lil'wat Nation said a red Dodge pick-up truck the men were travelling in was found near a paragliding launch about 14 kilometers from their community of Mount Currie. (Google Maps)

"The search is ongoing and urgent, as temperatures in the area are due to plummet ... this weekend," according to the Facebook post.

A red Dodge pick-up truck the men were travelling in has been found near a paragliding launch site north of Pemberton and the Lil'wat community of Mount Currie.

"It is my deepest hope that River and Peter are safe and that we find them very soon," said Chief Dean Nelson on Facebook. "I ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers."