Search underway for hiker and dog missing in Kootenays since Sunday

Columbia Valley RCMP say a search effort is underway for a woman who went missing Sunday while hiking in the Jumbo Pass area of the central Kootenays.

Louise Baxter, 52, was hiking with a group of five others, but disappeared after taking her dog — a goldendoodle — for a short walk by herself.

Baxter is described as Caucasian, 170 cm (5"7") tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with a blue jacket underneath and grey hiking pants. The dog was leashed.

Witnesses say Baxter was dressed for the conditions, but was not equipped to be out overnight.

Terrain in the area is described as steep, treacherous and difficult to search.

Search and rescue members from the Columbia Valley, Golden, Cranbrook, Kimberley and Creston are on scene, along with RCMP police dogs.

